$10 million plan could address homelessness in Glynn County

Brunswick, Ga. — Local organizations in Glynn County are working to raise money to build dozens of tiny homes and refurbish a vacant church in Brunswick. Under One Roof is a foundation that provides funds to non-profit organizations that help to improve their community.

The foundation recently launched a $10 million fundraising campaign to help decrease housing insecurity and get homeless veterans a roof over their heads.

Through programs and private donations, they’ve already raised $6 million. They are pouring those funds into two organizations to help with their mission.

“One is the Golden Isles Village which is around the corner from the foundation. It has 29 tiny homes designated for veterans,” said CEO of Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation Keeva Kase.

The second organization, Save By Grace, is aiming to purchase a vacant church on Blythe Island Hwy to house the homeless.

“The idea is to retrofit that church to be a residential work program for us to 29 men in Brunswick,” Kase said.

The vacant church is in a neighborhood near homes and businesses. Homeowners told us off-camera they support the plan, but hate that it is near their homes.

The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation launched the Under One Roof initiative. Its CEO, Keeva Kase, said these funds were created to provide solutions that will have a long-term effect.

“The main problem I think we are seeing across this country is no one stepped forward. No innovative solutions to folks who are on the brink of becoming homeless or have already been thrust into the experience of homelessness” said Kase.

Kase said the foundation is $4 million from its fundraising campaign goal.

You can find out more about this foundation by clicking this link https://www.underoneroofglynn.com/about

