Study ranks Jacksonville in top rudest cities in America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is the 12th rudest city in America this year, according to a Preply study.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The tutoring company surveyed dozens of cities, asking people questions like how often residents witness others committing rude acts, how they perceive native residents versus transplants, and more. Preply applied scores to responses that indicated a higher frequency of rudeness and calculated the average score for each city. Finally, scores were adjusted on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 representing the rudest.

Jacksonville got a total score of 8.05 out of 10.

The city with the highest rudeness score in America IS Miami. It scored 9.88.

Preply found that “lack of awareness in public, loudness in shared places, and rudeness to service staff members are just some of the behaviors that branded Miami” as the rudest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Tampa is the third rudest city with a score of 8.88.

In Georgia, Atlanta is the 23rd rudest city with a score of 7.65.

Omaha, Nebraska ranked lowest in rudeness with a score of 6.24.

The study also found the top three most common rude behaviors people witness: lack of self-awareness, talking on speakerphone in a common space, and being loud in a common space.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.