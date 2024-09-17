11-year-old arrested for school threat in Putnam County after sending group text

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old student from Putnam Academy of Arts and Sciences was arrested last night after sending a group text that included a photo of what appeared to be firearms and the message, “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 9:20 p.m., when deputies were contacted by a concerned parent whose child received the message.

Authorities traced the text to an 11-year-old resident of East Palatka. When deputies arrived at his home, he explained that the firearms shown in the photo were airsoft guns he had purchased online. Deputies took possession of the airsoft guns, though the threat was later deemed non-credible.

Despite this, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating that the text created widespread fear of a potential school shooting. The 11-year-old and another student involved in a similar incident said they intended the messages as “jokes.”

Sheriff’s officials stressed the importance of taking these threats seriously. “We, like the parents who entrust the school system with our children, do not find this funny,” a spokesperson said.

The 11-year-old was arrested and charged with making a written threat to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, a second-degree felony. He was first taken to the Putnam County Jail before being transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Volusia County.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the parent who quickly reported the message and urged all parents to monitor their children’s electronic activity. “We have had arrests for this behavior not only in our county but in Volusia, Flagler, and St. Johns counties as well. We will continue to arrest and post photos of students who commit these felonies.”

