11-year-old boy shot in Glynn County

Brunswick, Ga. — An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound.

He was shot Monday around 9 p.m. at a home on Roswell Drive in Brunswick.

A news release sent by the Glynn County Police Department did say how the shooting happened, or whether anyone would be held responsible.

Action News Jax has requested more information.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

