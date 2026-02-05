11-year-old caught with gun on St. Johns County school bus

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An 11-year-old child was caught with a gun Thursday morning on a St. Johns County school bus.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating the incident involving a Mill Creek Academy student.

“The student was immediately removed from the bus when it arrived to the school and the firearm was secured,” the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post. “There is no danger to students or staff, or threats made.”

The gun was discovered on the school bus, and was loaded, SJSO said.

