12 local children sign onto the 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Dream Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twelve dreamers have been signed to the 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Dream Team, a program in partnership with Gator Bowl Charities and the non-profit organization Dreams Come True.

The inaugural Dream Team was signed in 2017, helping to grant the dreams of children battling life-threatening illnesses every year since.

Action News Jax spoke with some of the new rookies, including 7-year-old Camden and the youngest member this year, 4-year-old Colt.

“I had really fun today and I hope everyone else did that was here,” said Camden, who has cystic fibrosis.

The children were welcomed out onto the stage for their big moment with celebratory smoke and huge rounds of applause.

“That was my favorite, favorite, favorite one," said Colt, who has been battling a rare type of blood cancer.

Throughout the college football season, the Dream Team will serve as representatives and ambassadors for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, with a chance to scout a game at the University of Florida and distribute their very own rookie year player cards throughout Jacksonville.

At the end of the regular season, the Dream Team will graduate from their jerseys to TaxSlayer Gator Bowl green jackets, officially making them honorary members of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl committee.

Their experience will culminate with a meet and greet with team players and cheerleaders and an on-the-field honoring during the 81st annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at Everbank Stadium on December 27.

The 2025 Dream Team also includes Avett H (6), Colton K (9), Daniel H (9), Everett K (9), Gabriella “Brie” D (12), Jaxson G (17), Landon C (14), Paisley S (9), Sam S (16), and Zurie H (9).

