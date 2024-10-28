ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — The 12th Annual Santa Suits on the Loose 5K is on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 a.m. Known as “the merriest race in Northeast Florida,” this festive event will take place at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier and supports St. Augustine Youth Services (SAYS).

Registration Fee

5K (early registration) $30.00

5K (after July 25, 2024) $35.00

Runners, walkers, and joggers of all levels are invited to enjoy a flat course through St. Augustine Beach. The first 100 registered participants will receive a Santa suit, and later entrants will be given a Santa-themed t-shirt. All finishers will take home medals to commemorate their holiday spirit and support a great cause. The race is presented by Bozard Ford Lincoln.

Click here to register.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.