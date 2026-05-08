13-year-old passes in tragic Bradford County trailer home fire, community rallies support

SAMPSON CITY, Fla. — 13-year-old Colton Austin Kuehl tragically passed away in a trailer home fire Tuesday in the Sampson City area of Bradford County - the community is rallying support for his family.

Action News Jax reported the house fire on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office identified Colton as the 13-year-old who had passed. BCSO added that the investigation into the fire is ongoing, as authorities have yet to determine the cause.

Colton’s obituary can be read below:

Colton Austin Kuehl, age 13, of Starke, Florida passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at his residence. Colton was born on March 12, 2013, in Charleston, South Carolina to his parents, Mary Ann Salvatore and Brian Kuehl. He was raised in Bradford County and was a student at Bradford Elementary School. Colton was full of life and loved being outdoors, surrounded by nature. He enjoyed building forts in the woods, dreamed of learning to hunt, and was always experimenting with construction projects. While many of his attempts turned into more demolition than rebuilding, Colton approached each project with curiosity, creativity, and an adventurous spirit. He also enjoyed playing video games, spending time with his family, and being with his beloved dogs, Luna and Cosmo. Though Colton’s life was far too short, the love he shared, the energy he carried, and the memories he created left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his family, friends, and all whose lives he touched.

Colton is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Salvatore of Starke, FL; father, Brian Kuehl of South Carolina; siblings, Karla and Kasey of Florida, Cameron and Dana of South Carolina; maternal grandparents, Wayne Salvatore and Joyce McKenzie; paternal grandparents, Richard and Donna Kuehl; and many extended family members and dear friends.

A Celebration of Colton’s Life will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 7:00 pm at the First Christian Church of Starke, 507 West Call Street, Starke, Florida 32091.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Colton’s mother, Mary, who has not only lost her son, but her home and all that she owns.

To donate, CLICK THE LINK HERE.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.