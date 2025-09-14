14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of teen at Westside apartment complex: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) announced Saturday evening the arrest of a 14-year-old in connection with the murder of another teenager.

According to JSO, 14-year-old Keyon Byrd turned himself in on Friday after he fatally shot 18-year-old Marlon Lane.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday at an apartment complex on Labelle Street.

Officers found Lane with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital by JFRD, where he died from his injuries.

According to JSO, Homicide detectives soon identified Byrd as the suspect.

On the same day JSO received a warrant for his arrest, Byrd turned himself in, JSO says.

Byrd is currently behind bars.

JSO says they will continue to partner with the State Attorney’s Office to bring justice to Lane’s family.

