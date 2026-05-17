Enjoy live music and themed nights at Jacksonville Zoo’s Tunes and Blooms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is bringing back Tunes and Blooms this summer, offering guests an evening experience with live music, themed events and activities throughout the Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The event allows visitors to explore the zoo during evening hours while enjoying live performances, themed entertainment and cooler temperatures after sunset.

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According to the zoo, this year’s event will include new themes and bands, along with the first performances under the VyStar SkyScape.

Guests will also have access to select animal exhibits visible into the evening, interactive activities, giveaways and attractions including the carousel and 4D Theater.

The 2026 event schedule includes:

Shake, Rattle & Roll — June 5

— June 5 Ocean Avenue: A Pop-Punk Revival — June 12

— June 12 Animal House — June 19

— June 19 Ladies Night — June 26

— June 26 Red, White & Boots — July 3

Tickets and additional event information will be announced at a later date, according to the zoo.

More details are available on the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens website.

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