15-year-old arrested for school threats in Nassau County

A teen was arrested in Nassau County for making threats against another student.

On Thursday, October 24, an NCSO school resource officer at West Nassau High School was made aware that a student was sending threatening messages throughout the day, stating that he had brought a knife with him to school.

According to the reports, the student was escorted to the office where his belongings were searched, revealing a fixed-blade knife. The student was arrested on felony charges for making written or electronic threats to kill.

Nassau Co. student arrested

“We have zero tolerance for any threats or weapons being brought onto our school campuses. The safety of our students and staff is the top priority,” said NCSO Sheriff Bill Leeper. “We worked quickly with the school to identify the threat, search the student, and make an arrest. We will continue to be vigilant and take swift action anytime a threat is made.”

