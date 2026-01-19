15-year-old charged as adult in Flagler County child kidnapping case, faces decades in prison

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Junior Bishop, 15, of Hastings, has been charged as an adult in connection with the kidnapping of an 11-year-old boy by Darnell Hairston, a 60-year-old registered sex offender, during an incident on Dec. 31, 2025, in Bunnell, Florida.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reported Bishop’s arrest following a traffic stop connected to Hairston’s vehicle, which contained two juveniles.

During the incident, Bishop allegedly fled by stealing Hairston’s vehicle, and he now faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Sheriff Rick Staly highlighted the severity of Bishop’s crimes, stating, “This kid was already on probation for a violent offense when he committed these new felony crimes.”

Bishop is being held on a $133,000 bond while awaiting further proceedings.

Bishop’s charges include aggravated battery and fleeing and eluding at a reckless speed, both classified as first-degree felonies, which carry a potential minimum sentence of 30 years in prison upon conviction.

Hairston, who was already in custody, faces additional charges, including kidnapping and child abuse, after deputies found him with the missing juvenile following reports from a witness.

“Clearly, thanks to ‘see something, say something’ and our deputies recognizing the victim was very afraid, we rescued a missing child who was in fear Hairston had planned to kill him,” Staly said, praising the actions of the community member who reported suspicious activity

The investigation revealed that Hairston had kept the child at a campsite, where he allegedly subjected him to physical threats and abuse, including choking and confinement.

Law enforcement recovered evidence consistent with the child’s testimony during subsequent searches of Hairston’s property.

Sheriff Staly expressed his frustration over Hairston’s prior release, saying, “I also do not understand why a pervert who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2004 was released after only five years in 2009. Clearly, he has not learned anything!”

The investigation is ongoing and could lead to additional charges for Bishop.

Bishop is currently being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail after making his initial appearance.

The ongoing investigation may result in further legal action as authorities continue to evaluate Bishop’s potential role as a co-conspirator in the kidnapping case.

