16th annual St. Augustine Film Festival to feature more than 40 movies

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The 16th Annual Saint Augustine Film Festival is set to take place from January 5 to 11 in St. Augustine, featuring over 40 films from indie, international, local, and regional filmmakers.

Screenings will be held at Lewis Auditorium, Gamache-Koger Theater, and Virginia Room at Flagler College, with festival passes currently on sale and individual film tickets available starting November 17.

Notable films at the festival include “Everyone Is Lying to You for Money,” directed by Ben McKenzie, which explores the world of cryptocurrency, and “13 Jours 13 Nuits,” a true story about evacuees in Kabul during the 2021 American troop withdrawal.

The film “OLMO” tells the story of a young boy caring for his father with multiple sclerosis, while “Colours of Time,” directed by Cédric Klapisch, connects modern-day Paris with 1895 France through a family inheritance.

The festival is supported by SJC Cultural Events Inc., St. Johns County Tourist Development Council, and St. Johns Cultural Council.

Founding sponsors Arnold and Barbara Grevior, along with annual patrons and local businesses, continue to support the festival’s mission of promoting cultural engagement.

For more information about ticket prices, showtimes, and VIP passes, visit staugfilmfest.com.

