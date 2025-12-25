1.7 billion dollar jackpot brings hopefuls out to local store to test their luck 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Scrambling to secure their chance at a $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot, that’s how some spent time this Christmas Eve morning.

With the drawing just hours away on this Wednesday, Dec. 24, the prize has transformed casual dreamers into dedicated “jackpot hopefuls.” While the mathematical odds of winning remain a daunting one in 292.2 million, the price of admission to that dream starts at two dollars.

“I’m canceling Christmas dinner and heading straight to the lottery office if they are open,” joked Ryan Quarles, who was among those purchasing tickets this morning.

A steady stream of customers began trickling into the Welcome Food Store in Mandarin since it opened. The store has earned the nickname “The Little Lucky Store” due to a history of high-tier winners, including a previous $500,000 ticket.

Karen Reap, the store’s manager, says the holiday timing has only amplified the frenzy.

“It’s exciting since it’s such a big jackpot and it’s also Christmas Eve,” Reap said. “People are buying tickets for themselves as well as for family and friends,” she continued.

According to Reap, the store’s “lucky” reputation is pulling in customers from far beyond the Jacksonville city limits to buy their tickets.

The potential win comes with a choice that has become the talk of the ticket lines. A lone winner would have the option of a 30-year annuity totaling $1.2 billion or a one-time lump sum payout estimated at $593 million.

For many, the smaller “cash option” is more than enough.

“Always go with the lump sum—I don’t like nobody owing me,” said Clarence Powell.

“People are like, ‘Well, you only get 7 or 800 million.’ One million is fine with me. Give me ten thousand, I don’t care,” said Quarles.

The “Little Lucky Store” had customers clutched their slips of paper, already spending the money in their minds, as many spent as little as two dollars and as much as 200 to test their luck. Powell said he would keep it simple, opting for a new house and a car. Quarles, however, has more reclusive plans.

“I would buy an island, and no one would see me again,” he said.

Lottery officials remind players that the deadline to purchase tickets for tonight’s drawing is 10:00 p.m. ET.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]