18-year-old arrested for murder of Jacksonville father defending his property, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old is now being charged with murder four months after the death of a Jacksonville father.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it arrested Andre Thomas for murder in connection with the shooting of Donte Swan in May.

Andre Thomas Andre Thomas, 18, was arrested for the murder of Donte Swan in May 2025.

JSO said he was killed while trying to stop a group of men, including Thomas, from breaking into cars at a home on Wheat Road. Action News Jax spoke with Swan’s fiancé, Iesha Gibson, in May. She said they saw the group through their home security system, and Swan had fired a warning shot to scare them off. That’s when police said Andre Thomas pulled out a pistol and shot him twice before leaving the scene.

Detectives reportedly determined that the group had driven to the home in a previously stolen car. Five people were believed to be involved at the time.

Thomas has since pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, armed burglary, and attempted armed burglary. Although Thomas was 17 at the time of the incident, the State Attorney’s Office told JSO it would be charging him as an adult.

"Even with the gunman behind bars, our investigation doesn’t end," wrote JSO. “We’re still investigating and working to hold everyone involved in this case responsible for their actions."

In May, his fiancé called it a random act of violence.

“They took someone away from us that didn’t deserve it. He was a great father, provider for us, all of us. This was not about drugs. It was just a senseless act. These kids are going around the block just checking people’s cars, and it so happened, we were just one of the families that they got to.”

Thomas’s first pretrial hearing is scheduled for October 6.

