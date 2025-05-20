‘It was just a senseless act’: Westside Jacksonville father killed defending his property

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman said her fiancé was only trying to defend his property when he was shot and killed.

Iesha Gibson said she and her fiancé, 38-year-old Donte Swan, watched the suspects from their home security system as they tried to break into their cars.

It happened early Thursday in the 7000 block of Wheat Road.

That’s when Gibson said Swan called out to the people to get away from his cars, then he let off a warning shot. The suspects returned fire, ultimately killing Swan.

Now, Gibson is setting the record straight and clarifying that this was just a random act of violence, and that Swan was an active father, college graduate, and entrepreneur.

“They took someone away from us that didn’t deserve it. He was a great father, provider for us, all of us. This was not about drugs. It was just a senseless act. These kids are going around the block just checking people’s cars, and it so happened, we were just one of the families that they got to,” Gibson tells us.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, five suspects were involved, but their identities are unknown, and the suspects are still at large.

Gibson is hoping that the public will come forward and share any information they have about the people responsible.

If you have any information, you can call JSO at 904-630-0500. You can email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

