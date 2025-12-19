19 kids get forever homes in FSS 7th Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, Family Support Services celebrated its 7th annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption event.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio was inside the courtroom when 19 children got adopted.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for 14-year-old Wyatt Mann, he has been given the most wonderful gift of all … a new family.

“I’m super excited!” Wyatt Mann said.

Wyatt has been in foster care for the past three years. Earlier this year, Wyatt was in a troubled stage in his life.

“We came into contact with him because we’re police officers and he was a missing child in our district,” Wesley Camp said.

Camp and Emily Clement both work for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. After hearing Wyatt’s story they decided to take him into their home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“He ended up being absolutely amazing!” Clement said.

Eighteen other families celebrated the growth of their families, filling the courtroom with love, tears, and gratitude.

“It’s really just a great opportunity for us to celebrate family and kids getting to go home before Christmas,” Jodi Pliska, Foster Support Services Adoption & Supportive Services Manager, said.

The age of the kids adopted ranged from less than a year old to 15 years old, with four of them being teenagers. What Clement and Camp say they are most excited to experience with Wyatt is all of the “firsts.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“People tend to forget that with older kids you still have a lot of firsts. This year it was the first time he got to pick out his own Christmas tree and decorating the home and have that full family dynamic,” Clement said.

For Wyatt, this holiday season will be one he will never forget.

“I love you guys,” Wyatt told Clement and Camp.

If you are interested in adopting, you’re asked to reach out to Family Support Services. Click here to learn more.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.