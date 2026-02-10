2 arrested after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigates video of teen at strip club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people have been arrested after a 14-year-old was at a Jacksonville strip club.

Action News Jax brought you this story back in April after we received a video of the teen boy throwing money at strippers.

It happened at Passions strip club on the Southside.

We told you in May that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident, and we learned Tuesday afternoon that two people are facing charges.

Ricky Clark, 36, is charged with delinquency of a minor. Police say he took the boy to the strip club.

Aylin Poorhamzeh, 23, also faces that charge, as well as child abuse. Investigators say she gave the teen alcohol.

In April, we asked the club about the incident. An attorney for the club responded and said, “The club has no information to suggest that a 14-year-old was ever in the establishment.”

Right now, we are digging into if the club could face any legal issues following these arrests.

