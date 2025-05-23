Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating video of teen at strip club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Action News Jax first reported involving a 14-year-old caught on video at a Jacksonville strip club.

We brought you this story back in April after we received a video of the teenage boy throwing money at strippers. This reportedly happened at Passions Gentlemen’s Club on Jacksonville’s Southside.

A source close to the family, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Action News Jax that the boy was 14 and was at the club with his 19-year-old brother and their father.

We asked JSO if they were looking into this incident. JSO just sent us this statement saying,

“Yes, our Special Assault Unit detectives are investigating. The case is open, and we cannot provide further details to protect the integrity of this case.”

Gary Edinger is the attorney for Passions Gentlemen’s Club. We spoke with Edinger a few weeks ago and got his response to these allegations.

“I’ve consulted with the owners. They looked back on the security tapes that were available to them and found no indication that a minor had entered the club or that anyone had been able to enter without being screened for age verification or the usual pat down. So the club has no information to suggest that a 14-year-old was ever in the establishment.”

We will continue to provide you with further updates once they become available.

