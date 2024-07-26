2 Northeast Florida spas nominated for Best Hotel Spa in the U.S.

Two Northeast Florida spas are being recognized as some of the best in the country.

USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice 2024 is asking its readers to pick the 10 best hotel spas in the U.S.

The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, and The Spa at the Ritz Carlton Amelia Island are among the 20 nominees, which are “submitted by a panel of experts.”

Here’s what USA Today had to say about the two local nominees:

The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club: “Located within a lovely environment overlooking the ocean, this 30,000-square-foot spa is home to over 100 exceptional services that promise to provide the ultimate in luxury.”

The Spa at the Ritz Carlton Amelia Island: “This highly acclaimed luxury beachfront spa attracts guests who are seeking tranquility and first-rate treatments, among them massages, reflexology services, and numerous customized facials.”

The polls are open until Monday, Aug. 12 at noon. The top 10 will be revealed on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at noon. Click here to vote.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.