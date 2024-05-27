2 people rescued after 80-foot yacht sinks off coast of St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two people were rescued a couple of miles off the coast of St. Augustine Beach after an 80-foot yacht took on water Saturday.

The rescue was a coordinated effort between the U.S. Coast Guard, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Augustine Police Department, and St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received a radio notification at 11:37 a.m. that the yacht called the Atlantis was taking on water.

The driver told officials the Atlantis struck an object. St. Johns County Fire Rescue reports it was a dredge pipe piling.

St. Johns Sheriff’s Office and St. Augustine Police Department marine units were able to rescue both people on board the yacht.

One person had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The owner of the Atlantis is arranging to have it salvaged, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The U.S. Coast Guard is using this as an opportunity to remind boaters to make sure they double check their safety equipment.

“With the weather improving and mariners heading out onto the water, it’s imperative for everyone to verify the presence of all necessary safety equipment aboard their vessel. This ensures that responders, as demonstrated in this case, can swiftly locate you and render assistance when an emergency arises,” Senior Chief Petty Officer Ricardo Santacana, command duty officer, Sector Jacksonville said in a news release Saturday.

