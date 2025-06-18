2 St. Augustine cat cafes nominated for Best Cat Cafe in the U.S.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Not just one, but two cat cafes in the Nation’s Oldest City are up for the best in America.

USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards has selected 20 cat cafes across the country as nominees in the Best Cat Cafe category.

Among them are Frisky Cat Cafe, located at 1092 South Ponce De Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine:

And the Witty Whisker Cat Cafe at 112 N Ponce De Leon Blvd Unit A in St. Augustine:

They’re just about a mile apart from each other.

Both cafes were also recognized in the 2025 Newsweek’s Reader’s Choice Awards.

Here’s what USA Today had to say about each spot:

Frisky Cat Cafe:

“While the 2,000-square-foot cat lounge is perfect for hanging out with a wide array of adoptable cats, the neighboring café is just as charming, with colorful macarons up for grabs alongside boba tea, chai, and a variety of other drinks. Since its opening, Frisky Cat Cafe has successfully found homes for 1,400 cats.”

Witty Whisker Cat Cafe:

“At The Witty Whisker Cat Cafe, guests come face-to-face with all sorts of cuddly cats roaming around the lounge, while dining options span from gourmet grilled cheese to homemade biscuits to strawberry cheesecake.”

Votes can be cast once per day until the polls close on Monday, June 23 at noon ET. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 2.

Click here to vote and see the other nominees.

