20+ companies looking to fill 100s of positions at Jacksonville hiring fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Come work for us!

Job News Jacksonville will host a hiring event on September 11, where more than twenty companies, including Cox Media Group, will be looking to fill hundreds of positions.

The event at the Southbank’s DoubleTree Hilton hotel will feature jobs spanning across multiple experience levels and industries.

These are just some of the employers scheduled to attend:

Allied Universal

Childcare Careers

City of Jacksonville

CNS Healthcare

Sevita Health

Jacksonville Transportation Authority

Massey Services

US Navy Reserves, US Army

RadiFi Credit Union

Attendance is free, as well as parking. The event runs from 10 am to 2 pm.

“By registering and uploading your resume now, you can apply to jobs immediately as well as allow companies exhibiting at the job fair to review your information in advance, increasing your employment opportunities,’ wrote Job News USA.

To pre-register to attend as a jobseeker or employer, click here.

Attendees are advised to dress professionally and to bring multiple copies of their resume.

