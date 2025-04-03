2025 Atlantic hurricane season expected to be above average

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to be above average, according to Colorado State University.

The annual seasonal outlook considers spring sea surface temperatures, winds across the Tropical Atlantic and whether El Nino or La Nina conditions are expected during the hurricane season. Dr. Phil Klotzbach and his team are forecasting 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes (category 3 or higher) for the Atlantic basin this year.

Action News JAX First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh cautions that it only takes one storm to make it a bad year for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Now is the time to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

“The hurricane season is won in the off-season. Now is the time to make sure you have a plan in place and to make any upgrades or repairs to your home before the season begins” Bedenbaugh said.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh’s daily blog, “Talking the Tropics with Mike,” will begin on June 1st as the 2025 hurricane season begins.

