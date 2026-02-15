A 21-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Clay County on Saturday, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is dead after a crash at the intersection of State Road 16 and State Road 21 in Clay County on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pickup truck was headed west on State Road 16 when it attempted to make a left turn onto State Road 21.

A car was traveling east on State Road 16 when it collided with the passenger side of the pickup truck.

After the collision, the car rolled over.

The 21-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck received minor injuries.

