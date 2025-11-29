21-year-old suspect charged after reported attempted kidnapping of two 12-year-old girls: GCPD

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — The Glynn County Police Department announced the arrest of a man after a report of an attempted kidnapping involving two 12-year-old girls on Burnett Road near New Jesup Highway.

According to police, GCPD officers received a 911 call reporting an adult male approaching and attempting to grab two girls to go with him.

The suspect was quickly located and was soon detained.

Police say detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division interviewed witnesses and the suspect, with them continuing the investigation.

Based on the investigation, 21-year-old Evert Amaya Luna was arrested and charged with two counts of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

The police department says the investigation is ongoing. They encourage anyone with information on the case to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at 912-554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

