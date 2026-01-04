21-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash on US 301 in Bradford County: FHP

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman is dead after colliding with a culvert on US Highway 301 NB in Bradford County, says the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

According to FHP, the woman was travelling northbound on US 301 in a pickup truck. The pickup truck left the roadway onto the right shoulder for reasons yet to be determined.

The pickup truck collided with a culvert before continuing into the tree line.

According to the report from FHP, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and did not have her seatbelt on.

