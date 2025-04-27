24-hour animal microchip scanners now available in Camden County

The Humane Society of Camden County announced a new initiative on Saturday to help reunite lost animals with their owners.

In a new partnership with Camden County Sheriff Kevin Chaney and an anonymous benefactor, two 24-hour microchip scanning stations are now available to people in the area.

The stations are located at the Sheriff’s Office in Woodbine and the substation in St. Marys.

According to the Humane Society, these locations are “safe, convenient, and fully video monitored,” meaning you won’t have to wait for normal shelter business days or business hours to scan a microchip.

There are also instructions posted at each station, explaining how to scan for a chip and what to do if one is or is not found.

How to scan a microchip Instructions provided by the Humane Society of Camden County

These may not be the only scanning locations for long. The Humane Society said it’s trying to put one in the north end of the county, while also conducting talks with Mayor Greg Lockhart to add another closer to downtown St. Marys.

Microchipping can help ensure your pet avoids the shelter and makes its way home if it ever becomes lost.

To increase the number of microchipped pets in the community, the Humane Society will also host a free microchipping clinic for Camden County residents.

With a proof of residency, anyone can get their dog or cat microchipped on Saturday, May 31st at the Sheriff’s Office substation in St. Marys.

The event will run from 11 am to 5 pm.

