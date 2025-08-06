24th motorcyclist killed in Jacksonville this year as grieving mother speaks out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has seen a troubling rise in deadly motorcycle crashes this year. On Tuesday, the 24th motorcyclist death of 2025 was reported in Duval County, following a crash on the Southside Connector in Arlington.

One woman, Tina Allred, lost her son, Taylor Yescavage, in a motorcycle crash on July 31. His death was one of three motorcycle fatalities in Jacksonville in just the past week.

“He left early from work to go home and clean up to meet us, who were in town that night for dinner and we haven’t seen him in a few months,” said Allred.

Taylor never made it home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, a man in his 60s was driving an SUV northbound on Lem Turner Road when he made a U-turn at Prospect Street—directly into Taylor’s path. Taylor was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“We’re absolutely devastated because Taylor was a twin and we lost his twin years ago as a baby, and so now he’s gone too,” said Allred.

“I mean that whole leg of my family is gone. It’s hard,” she added.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports that Duval County currently holds the grim distinction of being the deadliest county in Florida for motorcycle crashes in 2025.

“You gotta watch out for motorcycles—just got to. You gotta look, look,” said Allred.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there have been five motorcycle deaths since June alone. The crash on Tuesday brings the total to 24 for the year.

If you would like to help this family, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]