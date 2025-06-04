3 candidates for Downtown Investment Authority CEO coming to Jacksonville on Monday

Three finalists for the Downtown Investment Authority CEO job will be in Jacksonville on Monday for interviews. They are:

Danny Chavez, former Chief Economic Development Officer in Waco, Texas.

Lara Frittz, Division Director of the Frederick County, Maryland, Department of Economic Opportunity.

Colin Tarbert, formerly the President and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corp.

The new CEO will be replacing Lori Boyer, whose contract was extended last year.

They will meet with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Chief of Staff Mike Weinstein, incoming City Council President Kevin Carrico, and the DIA board.

The City Council had been seeing power to fire the next CEO, but dropped the request after a high-profile dust-up between Carrico and Councilman Matt Carlucci.

