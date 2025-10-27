3 Northeast Florida distilleries win national recognition

Three local distilleries have won spots on USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice lists.

St. Augustine Distillery, located at 112 Riberia Street, was ranked in three categories:

City Gate Spirits, located at 11 St. George Street in St. Augustine, came in at No. 1 in the Best Craft Specialty Spirits category.

Manifest Distilling, located at 960 East Forsyth Street in Jacksonville, came in at No. 5 for Best Craft Distillery Tour.

The 20 nominees in each category were chosen by a panel of experts, USA TODAY said.

Each category’s 20 nominees were narrowed down to 10 winners by USA TODAY readers.

