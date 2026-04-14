3 of the South’s Best golfing spots are in the Jacksonville area, Southern Living readers say

Three spots in the greater Jacksonville area have been recognized by Southern Living readers as some of the best places to golf in the South.

The South’s Best Golf Destinations is part of Southern Living’s The South’s Best 2026 reader’s poll.

Ranked highest on the top 10 list was Sea Island, Georgia, at No. 3. The magazine noted that "Sea Island Golf Club is home to three 18-hole championship courses, each offering a style and specialty of its own."

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Next on the list and just to the south in Northeast Florida is Amelia Island at No. 6. "With 99 holes of championship golf across five courses, there’s lots to choose from when scheduling a tee time," Southern Living wrote.

Coming in at No. 8 and home to one of the most distinctive holes in golf is Ponte Vedra Beach. TPC Sawgrass, the home of THE PLAYERS Championship, gives golfers “the opportunity to play on the same courses as the pros," Southern Living said.

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Southern Living said it got the results for The South’s Best 2026 by having a third party conduct an online survey “among Southern Living consumers, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South. The survey was fielded from July 9 to September 9, 2025, and had over 17,000 respondents.”

To see the full list, click here.

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