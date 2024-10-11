30-year-old ‘known gang member’ dead after officer-involved shooting in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old “known gang member” is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Arlington on Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4 p.m., police were doing surveillance on people who they said were “known gang members” near the 2900 block of Justina Road.

JSO says officers were watching gang members “flashing guns back and forth.” They were also doing “multiple drug transactions,” JSO said.

Officers put together a plan to approach the three individuals they were watching. Two of the suspects complied and the other ran away with his gun.

One officer chased after the suspect. The suspect then drew his gun.

According to JSO, the officer fired four shots. This led the suspect to drop to the ground and drop his weapon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Instead of complying with the officer’s commands, the suspect stood up and raised his hands. After showing his hands were empty, the suspect ran away again and jumped a wall.

A couple of other officers found the suspect and took him into custody without further incident.

Officers discovered the suspect had been shot, and he was given medical attention. He later died at the hospital.

According to JSO, the suspect has been identified as Dejuane Aki Hayden.

The other two suspects are in custody.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

One of the pistols JSO recovered has been identified as an airsoft gun. Police are waiting for a search warrant to search a car that the suspects put another gun in. JSO says it does appear to be a real gun. The gun that the dead suspect was running with has been identified as a real gun.

The State Attorney’s Office is on the scene doing an independent investigation.

This is the fifth officer-involved shooting of the year, according to JSO. This is the officer’s second officer-involved shooting. His name is Bradley Griffitts, and he’s been with the agency for six years.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.