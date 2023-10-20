4 Putnam County second grade students in the hospital after eating THC gummies

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and rescue responded to Jenkins Elementary School about four students having under the influence symptoms.

When officers arrived, all four students, who are in the second grade, were transported to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.

Parents were notified of the situation. According to PCSO, one of the students got into a family member’s THC gummies.

It is still an active investigation.

PCSO is advising that children can confuse these products as candy and they also taste like candy. If adults have these type of gummies in their home to please keep away from children.

