4 Southside schools on ‘lockout’ due to police activity in the area, DCPS says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four schools are currently on a lockout due to police activity in the area, Duval County Public Schools said.

The schools affected are:

Chets Creek Elementary School

J. Allen Axson Elementary School

Kernan Middle School

Kernan Trail Elementary School

A lockout means that no one is allowed to enter the school, and no one is allowed to leave the school.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was assisting with a “school police issue” and directed Action News Jax to reach out to DCPS for more information.

We have reached out to DCPS to get more details on the police presence in the area.

Below is the following message that was shared with the families of these schools:

“This is an important message for families of J. Allen Axson, Chets Creek, Kernan Middle, and Kernan Trail Elementary.

“As a precaution due to police activity in the area, these schools have been placed on a lockout in coordination with law enforcement. All students and staff are safe. While on a lockout, no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus; however, schools will dismiss at their regularly scheduled times with police presence.

“We will share additional updates as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience and continued support.”

DCPS shared an updated message with families just before 3 p.m.:

“Dear Families,

“This is a follow-up to our earlier message. All students and staff at Chet’s Creek, J. Allen Axson, Kernan Trail Elementary, and Kernan Middle remain safe.

“The schools will stay on a lockout through dismissal, which will occur at the regularly scheduled time with police present to ensure safety.

“Standby for additional updates. Thank you for your patience and support.”

