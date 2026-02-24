498 pets vaccinated in a day as Petco Love hits major milestone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A record-breaking day unfolded at the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) as 498 pets received free vaccinations, thanks to a partnership with Petco Love.

Pet owners lined up with their dogs and cats throughout the day for free vaccinations.

The event marked a major milestone as one of the 498 pets vaccinated was the 4 millionth pet to receive a vaccine through Petco Love’s “Vaccinated and Loved” campaign.

The day was a joint effort by JHS, Animal Care & Protective Services, The Street Dog Coalition, and a team of dedicated volunteers.

