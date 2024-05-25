4th Annual Fernandina Beach Pride Parade & Festival to be held June 8th

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fernandina Beach Pride Inc., a nonprofit organization supporting the Nassau County LGBTQ+ community, will host its fourth annual Parade and Festival on Saturday, June 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Central Park. This year’s event is presented by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

“We are excited and honored to put on the largest Pride celebration in the city’s almost 200-year-old history,” said Jordan Morris, president of Fernandina Beach Pride. “It will be a day full of love, acceptance, and celebration of being your authentic self.”

The event will feature over 50 parade entries, 100 vendors, and is expected to attract 3,000 visitors, marking a significant increase from 2023.

Event Highlights:

Parade:

Start Time: 10:00 a.m.

From Central Park, down Ash St., to Centre St. via 2nd St., and back to Central Park. Entries: Over 50 parade entries.

Festival:

Start Time: 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. Features:

Largest “Vendor Village” to date with 100 vendors.



Seven food trucks.



“Family Fun Zone” with face painting and games.



Live music from Jacksonville-based 7 Street Band.

Special Guests:

Parade Grand Marshal: Cindy Watson, founder and recently retired CEO of JASMYN.

Cindy Watson, founder and recently retired CEO of JASMYN. Keynote Speaker: Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs from Action News Jax.

Additional Events:

Pride Afterparty:

Location: The Palace Saloon’s Outdoor Shipyard.

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Age: 21+

Performers: Local acts Brian Ernst and Honey Deacon.





Drag Brunch:

Date: Sunday, June 9.

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Disco Witch Brewing, Yulee.

Age: 18+

Performers: Four local drag acts.

Catering: Luxe Picnics by Les.

Tickets: $45, available on Humanitix

Proceeds: Benefit the Fernandina Beach Pride Scholarship Fund, which has awarded $23,000 to Nassau County high school seniors since 2020.

For more information or to donate to the Fernandina Beach Pride Scholarship Fund, please visit www.fernandinabeachpride.com.

