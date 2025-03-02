5 fatal accidents reported throughout Northeast Florida, per FHP

It was a very busy morning for the Florida Highway Patrol, as five fatal accidents were reported on the early hours of Sunday, March 2.

Action News Jax told you about the fatal accident reported in Clay County HERE, as well as the other two fatal accidents reported in Flagler County HERE.

The next set of accidents reported comes out of Columbia County.

The first fatal report comes from around 5:20 a.m. on SR-100 and CR-245A.

A report by FHP states that a pedestrian was struck standing in front of a disabled vehicle. The drivers of the other vehicles reportedly have minor injuries.

The second fatal incident was reported at around 6:55 a.m. on I-75 Southbound.

According to the report, a vehicle had driven onto the emergency shoulder to avoid traffic, where it crashed into the back of a Semi-truck trailer that was already in the shoulder. The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while on main roads, regardless of the hour of the day.

