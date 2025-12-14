5-year-old girl dies after falling from exterior of moving pickup truck in Lake City

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after falling off of a pickup truck Saturday in Lake City. The incident occurred at about 6:27 p.m. on NW Brook Loop, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The truck was being driven by a 39-year-old man on private property, “when the child fell from the exterior of the vehicle,” the news release states.

The child was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The driver and a 9-year-old boy who was a passenger, were not injured, the news release states.

FHP said it’s continuing to investigate the incident.

