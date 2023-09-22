$50,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in mail carrier robberies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information on a man accused of armed robbery on two mail carriers in Jacksonville.

Action News Jax first told you about the mail carriers being robbed in the Harborview and then Oak Hill neighborhoods.

The United States Postal Inspection Service said the robberies happened on Tues., Sept. 12.

The first one took place at around 11:30 a.m. off Alfred Avenue in Harborview. The second occurred off of Ricker Road in Oak Hill.

Neighbors from both areas said they’ve never seen this happen before. The incident report reveals one of the postal workers was robbed at a cluster unit of mailboxes in broad daylight.

In an emailed statement, the inspection service said that it is unknown if both robberies are related. However, the suspect in both incidents was described as a tall, thin man wearing a mask and black clothing. A picture was released of the suspect and can be viewed at the top of this story.

Police are still investigating. If you have information, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said to contact them at 1-877-876-2455.

