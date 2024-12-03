$541 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You have the chance to become a multimillionaire during Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot is up to $541 million with a $257.6 million cash option.

If someone wins, this will be the 12th largest prize in the game’s history.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

