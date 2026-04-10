Search continues for missing Clay County 16-year-old with Autism

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A massive search effort is underway in Clay County as authorities search for 16-year-old Naomi Cernik, a missing teen with autism who has been gone since Tuesday night.

The urgent search triggered a widespread mobile alert late Friday morning, echoing the growing concern for the girl’s safety. Naomi was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday near Grand Teton Drive.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office had roughly 20 officers, alongside Clay County Fire and Rescue teams, to scour the Middleburg area Friday morning. Sheriff Michelle Cook noted that Naomi may be drawn to specific environments, including train tracks and dense wooded areas. Sheriff Cook emphasized that while Naomi is 16, she functions at a much younger age level. She has no cell phone and no known means of taking care of herself, significantly increasing the stakes of the search.

In Middleburg, the atmosphere is heavy with worry. Family members are passing out missing person flyers and keeping their eyes peeled for any sign of the teen. Bill Gay, a neighbor and family friend, says he is doing everything he can to remain a friendly face if she appears. He keeps his garage door open in case she decides to approach someone she recognizes. Gay described Naomi as a good kid who is generally quiet and non-verbal.

Other residents, like Jay Sterling, noted the unusual and frightening nature of the disappearance, stating that it is heart-wrenching to think about a young girl walking alone in an unsafe area. Sterling expressed hope that rescue personnel can find her soon, echoing the prayers of many in the community.

Police recently released images of Naomi at a gas station, providing the most current look at her appearance. Cernik is described as 5’2” and approximately 100 pounds. She has blonde hair in a bob cut and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a multicolored print on the front and back, a white shirt, and jeans. Family says she’s wearing white shoes. She may also be carrying a black satchel-style backpack.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents in the Middleburg area to check their properties, outbuildings, and doorbell camera footage.

If you see Naomi Cernik or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office immediately or call 911.

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