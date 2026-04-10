‘It saddens me’: Camp Blanding Youth Program Alumni petitions for FLYCA to stay open

STARKE, Fla. — Camp Blanding’s Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy, a months-long, military-style program for at-risk youth, is closing its doors after 25 years.

Alumni are rallying together and calling on lawmakers to petition the closure or find a way to restructure.

Action News Jax spoke to several alumni who told us the program changed their lives. Two of them, a cousin duo that now co-owns a dance company here in Jacksonville.

“I was skipping school, going to parties, I was smoking, sneaking out,” said Mariah Fluitt, a 2015 Cadet of FLYCA.

“I lost my mother when I was younger, so I didn’t have any guidance, I didn’t have much guidance,” said Fredisha White, also a 2015 Cadet of FLYCA.

Fluitt and White say their lives were going in the wrong direction. When they realized they needed a change, they self-enrolled in FLYCA, run by the Florida National Guard. It’s graduated more than 6,500 students since 2001.

“They put us through different events. As we did community service, we had talks with our counselors, and my mindset changed. I decided that I didn’t want to be another statistic,” White said.

They went from being at-risk youth to healthcare professionals and owners of Bossy Dolls Dance Studio in Duval County.

The Florida National Guard says the program will soon come to an end.

“It saddens me,” White said.

The Florida National Guard sent Action News Jax this statement:

“Following careful consideration, the Florida National Guard can confirm that Class 50 will be the final residential class conducted at the Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy.

For more than 25 years, the Florida National Guard has been proud to operate one of the nation’s top Youth ChalleNGe programs. During that time, the Academy graduated nearly 6,500 cadets, positively shaping the lives of young people across the state and strengthening families and communities. We remain deeply proud of the lasting impact this program has had on thousands of Florida’s youth.

This decision was not made lightly. As the operational demands on the Florida National Guard continue to grow, it is critical that we refocus our resources on our primary mission sets, particularly in today’s dynamic and increasingly challenging operational environment. Our Soldiers and Airmen are busier and more called upon than ever before, making it essential that we are ready and able to successfully execute our dual mission – supporting our national defense strategy and protecting the lives and property of Floridians when they need us most.

The Florida National Guard remains committed to ensuring a responsible and supportive closure. Class 50 will complete its residential phase, and we will continue to support the post-residential mentoring portion of the program for enrolled cadets. We are also working closely with staff and community partners to provide assistance for those impacted.

We are grateful to the dedicated professionals, mentors, and community partners who contributed to the Academy’s success over the past quarter-century. Their commitment has made a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of young Floridians."

“I believe the Florida Department of Education could play a huge role in restructure and sustain the program,” said Crystal Hieshman, a former Cadet.

Hieshman and several others started a petition to restructure the program. She says she wants to see other agencies step in for the sake of future at-risk students.

“I went from having no structure and no direction and being around wrong influences to graduating with a diploma at 17 years old,” Hieshman said.

While praised for its success, the Academy and a former employee still face an active lawsuit filed last year.

A Clay County family claims neglect following the suicide of their teenage daughter while at the academy. The lawsuit alleges that the organization failed to provide proper mental health care and supervision.

“I believe in this program, but I also believe that in response to what happened, that there should be more mental health support,” Heishman said.

The petition lists Governor Ron DeSantis, Former Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio as lawmakers they believe can step in.

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