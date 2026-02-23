600-acre wildfire 90% contained in Charlton County; families & businesses face devastating losses

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials say a 600-acre wildfire in Charlton County is now 90% contained, but for families and business owners along Humphries Road, the damage has already been done.

According to Charlton County officials, crews continued working from the ground and air as smoke lingered over the charred landscape. When reporters arrived on Humphries Road, helicopters could be seen making water drops over the still-smoldering terrain. At least one hotspot remained burning along the side of the road.

For homeowner Petty Ron, the flames came dangerously close to destroying everything.

“The damage came up about 2 feet from my home, but it burned the shed, my tractor, and all my tools inside the shed. I lost a bunch,” said Ron.

The destruction stretched beyond homes, impacting local businesses that now face significant financial losses.

Ryan, who has owned a salvage yard on Humphries Road for eight years, said everything changed overnight Sunday.

What remains of his business, dozens of burned-out vehicles sit twisted and unrecognizable. He estimates that 80 to 90 cars were completely destroyed and believes the damage exceeds $150,000.

“Who’s going to be responsible for this?” Ryan said.

Walking through the debris, Ryan pointed out the scale of destruction.

Melted aluminum wheels and warped metal now blanket the property.

The Charlton County Emergency Management Agency director said recent weather conditions may have contributed to the fire’s rapid spread, but officials are still working to determine the exact cause.

The wildfire affected multiple areas, including Harold White Road, Humphries Road, Bill Knight Road, Willow Creek Road, and Forest Lake Drive.

While officials report the brush fire is 90% contained, families and business owners say their recovery is only beginning.

