70-acre brush fire near Hilliard 50% contained; roads reopen, no structures damaged

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews are battling a brush fire near Hilliard, Nassau County, as thick smoke spreads across the area, prompting road closures and raising concerns for nearby residents.

Firefighters confirmed that the brush fire has burned approximately 70 acres and is 50 percent contained. Aerial footage shows clouds of smoke rising from a wooded area, with flames burning through sections surrounded by trees.

Nassau County Emergency Management reported that the fire covers roughly 60 acres and is 25 percent contained. Officials said several roads were closed earlier as a precaution, though Henry Smith Road has since reopened. Authorities also confirmed that no structures have been damaged.

Fire officials emphasized that the fire remains active and under investigation.

Homeowner Mitchell Harris described the scene as the fire approached his property.

“Yeah, she gave me a call as I was in Jacksonville and let me know that there’s a fire across the way, and the fire department was in our front yard trying to get to the fire from our road,” Harris said.

Authorities are urging residents to stay cautious and informed as crews work to contain the blaze.

