71-year-old man killed after truck hits light pole on I-295: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 71-year-old man is dead after colliding into a light pole on interstate 295 and Pritchard Rd Wednesday morning, says the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the man was driving a Truck Tractor traveling northbound on interstate 295, south of Pritchard Rd, in the outside lane. He failed to keep control in the lane and ran off the roadway.

The truck collided into a stationary light pole and then continued north east through a grassy ditch and struck trees coming to a final rest.

Based on FHP’s report, the man was from Jacksonville and had his seatbelt on.

