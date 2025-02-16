8 people taken to the hospital after crash on Beach Blvd. involving bus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles on Beach Blvd Saturday Afternoon.

The crash appeared to involves multiple cars and a JTA bus, just across from Premier Motorsports.

JFRD tells us 8 people were taken to the hospital for injuries.

In a statement to Action News Jax, JTA says it is cooperating to assist the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

One passenger on the bus tells us he hit his head in the collision.

Expect delays in the area.

Action News Jax is working to learn how the crash happened, and the conditions of everyone injured.

Read: ‘You have to keep going’: Bus passenger recalls crash that sent 8 people to the hospital Saturday

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.