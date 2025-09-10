9/11 Remembrance 2025: Events happening in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia

Several events to mark 24 years since the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on America will take place in the coming days.

Here are the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia organizations hosting events, and here are the details:

Wednesday, Sept. 10

K9S FOR WARRIORS: The organization will be hosting “County for Courage: A 9/11 Tribute with Chris Lane and Friends” featuring Ryan Larkins and Ty Love. It’s happening Wednesday, Sept. 10 at The Yards in Ponte Vedra Beach. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $100, which include a meal and two alcoholic drinks. Proceeds benefit K9s for Warriors, ensuring more veterans in need can be paired with life-changing service dogs. To buy tickets, visit https://k9sforwarriors.org/concert/.

Thursday, Sept. 11

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT: A 9/11 observance will be held Thursday, Sept. 11, with local first responders, Mayport sailors, and Navy security forces. The ceremony starts at 8 a.m. with the raising of the flag.

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE MWR 9/11 REMEMBRANCE 5K: Come out to run in remembrance of Patriot’s Day at the Antenna Farm on Wednesday, September 11, at 8 a.m. The race will begin right after colors. The 5k will not be timed. On-site registration will be held from 7- 7:50 a.m. Call the Base Gym at (904) 542-2930 with questions. This event is open to all authorized patrons with base access and their guests. This is not open to the general public.

CITY OF ST. AUGUSTINE: The city will honor its annual tradition of holding a ceremony of remembrance. The event will be held at the St. Augustine Fire Department’s Main Station on Malaga Street. It starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, and a moment of silence will be held at 8:45 a.m.

PALATKA POLICE DEPARTMENT: The Putnam County Fire Rescue, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Palatka Police Department, and the City of Palatka Fire Department will join the police department for the Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the Putnam County Fairgrounds, 118 Fairgrounds Road, East Palatka, Florida. The ceremony will begin at 9:50 a.m.

CITY OF JACKSONVILLE VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR : Veterans will be able to explore more than 80 valuable resources from the community and Veteran Affairs, all while enjoying a free catered lunch. This event will provide essential mental health first aid. It’s happening on Thursday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

BEACHES HABITAT FOR HUMANITY VOLUNTEER EVENT: The Patriot Day volunteer event on Thursday, Sept. 11 will be held at the organization’s newest neighborhood, Coastal Haven, located at 2150 Mayport Road. The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a brief ceremony that includes remarks from Percy Golden II, Director/Fire Chief of the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department (JFRD). Following the ceremony, volunteers will join together on the construction site to work on the first quadraplex in Coastal Haven, which includes the Veterans Build Home. The event is open to community volunteers, with a special call for first responders. To sign up to volunteer, click here or contact Steven Gilbert at sgilbert@beacheshabitat.org.

GLYNN COUNTY: The County’s 9/11 remembrance will be held Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. It’s happening at Glynn County Fire Station 8, which is located at 147 Carl Anderson Way in Brunswick.

Saturday, Sept. 13

TUNNEL TO TOWERS ST. AUGUSTINE: The organization’s annual 5K Run and Walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 13, in the Beachwalk community. The 9/11 ceremony begins at 8:15 a.m. and the race begins at 8:46 a.m. The Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk Series was created to honor the life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001, after strapping on his gear and running 3 miles through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. Since 9/11, the organization has been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Sunday, Sept. 14

AMERICAN LEGION RIDERS OF POST 372: 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride will take place Sunday, September 14. Registration is at 9 a.m. with 10:30 AM kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The ride will end at 4 p.m. The ride will start and end at Monkey’s Uncle Tavern, 11502 San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. To register, click here.

TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION : The organization will host the Jacksonville 9/11 Heroes Run on Sunday, Sept. 14. Presented nationally by USAA, the annual race series unites communities across the country to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and in the conflicts that followed. It’s happening at the Seawalk Pavilion, located at 75 1st St N, Jacksonville Beach, at 8 a.m. Visit 911heroesrun.org/jacksonville to learn more.

