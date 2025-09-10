A1A reopens in Ponte Vedra Beach following hours-long gas leak response

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — FINAL UPDATE: As of 7 PM, the road is back open and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Fire Rescue said repair crews will remain on scene throughout the night.

UPDATE 5 PM: St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it expects A1A southbound to remain closed until approximately 7 PM due to the size of the gas leak.

Ponte Vedra Beach gas leak St. Johns County Fire Rescue responds to gas leak in Ponte Vedra Beach on September 10, 2025. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

Ponte Vedra Beach gas leak St. Johns County Fire Rescue responds to gas leak in Ponte Vedra Beach on September 10, 2025. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

ORIGINAL: There is a shelter-in-place advisory for people within a quarter mile of 574 A1A north in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue confirmed that there is a gas leak at Corona Road and A1A, affecting the large line that runs along A1A.

Ponte Vedra Beach gas leak St. Johns County Fire Rescue responds to gas leak in Ponte Vedra Beach on September 10, 2025. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

The southbound lanes are closed as crews work to address the issue.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic nearby. If possible, avoid the area.

