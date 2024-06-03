AAA Auto Club Group hosting TSA PreCheck enrollment events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The AAA Auto Club Group is hosting multiple TSA PreCheck enrollment events in June in collaboration with IDEMIA, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider.

You can enroll in or renew your TSA PreCheck membership at the following locations and dates:

June 3-7: AAA Fleming Island – 1987 East West Parkway, Fleming Island, FL 32003

June 10-14: AAA Ponte Vedra – 840 A1A North, Ste 180, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

June 17-21: AAA Jacksonville – 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway, Ste 109, Jacksonville, FL 32216

During your appointment, you will need to provide identity and citizenship documents. Your fingerprints and picture will be taken.

IDEMIA offers enrollment for $78.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“This is a convenient way to enroll in TSA PreCheck, which will enable you to bypass those long security lines at the airport,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group said in a news release.

You don’t have to be a AAA member to attend an event.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.